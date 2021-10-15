EUGENE, Ore. — Brynn Klinefelter and Tiara Duford had a goal and an assist apiece Friday in helping Rocky Mountain College to a 5-0 victory over Bushnell University in Cascade College Conference women's soccer.
The Battlin' Bears (7-4-2, 4-3-1) also received goals from Amber Pearson and Halle Labert. The Beacons (4-10-0, 2-7-0) had an own goal.
Atlanta Kisbaugh and Morgan Blankenship were in goal for the Bears. Kisbaugh finished with four saves.
Rocky will be playing at Corban University (10-2) in Salem, Oregon, on Saturday at 7 p.m.
