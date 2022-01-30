RED LODGE — Gusten Berglund, Ludvig Bye, and Bergitte Varne of Rocky Mountain College and Brooke Brown of the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation skied to victories during the first day of the Predator Cup on Sunday at Red Lodge Mountain.
Competitors were competing in the slalom discipline on the Turnpike course.
Berglund, a member of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association overall alpine men's champion Battlin' Bears, put together runs of 46.36 seconds and 46.87 for a combined 1:33.23 and the victory in the first men's slalom race of the day.
Christian Lund of the Whitefish Mountain Race Team, a U16 competitor, was second in the first men's race with a two-run time of 1:35.45 (48.37-47.08). Ian McCormick of Rocky was third (48.30-47.22-1:35.52).
Brown, a U16 competitor for the BSSEF club based out of Big Sky, had times of 46.44 and 50.01 for a two-run time of 1:36.45 in the first women's slalom race. Varne was second with times of 45.64 and 50.97 for a combined 1:36.61. Sofia Brustia of the Battlin' Bears was third (48.09-50.62-1:38.71).
Bye claimed the second men's slalom race in a total time of 1:31.27 (45.35-45.92), as the Bears took the top three podium spots. Filip Johansson was second (43.72-47.95-1:31.67) and Alexander Sehlberg third (44.03-48.53-1:32.56).
Varne finished in a two-run time of 1:34.95 (48.76-46.19) for her victory in the second race. Brown placed second (48.20-47.62-1:35.82) and Skylar Manka, also of the BSSEF, was third in 1:37.41 (49.42-47.99).
Rocky is the only collegiate team competing at the Predator Cup and it is an exhibition meet for the Bears. Junior teams from throughout the Treasure State are competing at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard event. Competitors from age brackets U16 through senior are testing their skills and it is a Northern Division qualifier for the Western Region Junior Championships.
The meet concludes Monday with start times of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skiers will again be competing in the slalom discipline. Fans are welcome and can view the action at the finish line. The hosts are the Silver Run Ski Team and Red Lodge Mountain.
