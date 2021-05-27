GULF SHORES, Ala. — Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College has qualified to run in Friday's finals for the 5,000 meters at the NAIA track and field championships.

Wilson notched a time of 14 minutes, 48.50 seconds during Thursday's trials. It was the fourth-fastest clocking among the 16 qualifiers.

Rocky teammate Joseph Vanden Bos placed sixth in his 800-meter trials at 1:54.94, but didn't advance to Friday's finals.

