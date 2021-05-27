GULF SHORES, Ala. — Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College has qualified to run in Friday's finals for the 5,000 meters at the NAIA track and field championships.
Wilson notched a time of 14 minutes, 48.50 seconds during Thursday's trials. It was the fourth-fastest clocking among the 16 qualifiers.
Rocky teammate Joseph Vanden Bos placed sixth in his 800-meter trials at 1:54.94, but didn't advance to Friday's finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.