BILLINGS — Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College was selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's indoor track athlete of the week.

Wilson, a sophomore from Box Elder, South Dakota, won the 3,000 meters at the Stinger Open in Spearfish, South Dakota, last weekend.

Wilson's altitude-adjusted time of 8:28.58 in the 3,000 meters is a personal best and a new Rocky school record.

