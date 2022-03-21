BILLINGS — Mei-Le Stevens and Morgan Baseley of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the NAIA national track & field championship in the marathon Sunday with a 1-2 finish at the Last Chance Half-Marathon in Billings.
Stevens placed first in the 13.1-mile race with a clocking of one hour, 25 minutes and 14 seconds. Baseley was second at 1:28.13.
Both qualify for nationals by beating the "A" time standard for the NAIA's championship meet, which will take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in May.
On the men's side, Tim Gruber of Driggs, Idaho, placed first at 1:07.48. Will Flowers of Dickinson State was second at 1:15.34.
George Beddow of Billings was fourth at 1:17.50.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.