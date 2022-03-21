BILLINGS — Mei-Le Stevens and Morgan Baseley of Rocky Mountain College qualified for the NAIA national track & field championship in the marathon Sunday with a 1-2 finish at the Last Chance Half-Marathon in Billings.

Stevens placed first in the 13.1-mile race with a clocking of one hour, 25 minutes and 14 seconds. Baseley was second at 1:28.13.

Both qualify for nationals by beating the "A" time standard for the NAIA's championship meet, which will take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in May.

On the men's side, Tim Gruber of Driggs, Idaho, placed first at 1:07.48. Will Flowers of Dickinson State was second at 1:15.34.

George Beddow of Billings was fourth at 1:17.50.

Tags

Load comments