Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College set school records and also qualified for the NAIA track & field championships Saturday while competing at the Al Manuel Meet in Missoula.
Little Light won the women's 1,500 meters in an altitude-adjusted time of 4:32.29. Wilson was first in the 5,000 meters with an adjusted clocking of 14:27.47.
Both are now eligible to compete at nationals, which will take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, later this spring.
Rocky's Kellan Wahl also posted school-record times in the 200 meters (26.21) and 400 meters (1:00.68).
