BILLINGS — Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College were the individual winners Friday at the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open Cross Country Meet at Amend Park.
Little Light was clocked at 18 minutes, nine seconds for the 5K course. Teammate Mei-Li Stevens finished eighth in 19:08.
Kailee Stoppel of Montana State Billings was sixth at 18:50.
Wilson's winning time of 24:50 in the 8K was a personal best. Teammate Jackson Duffey placed sixth at 25:34.
Ase Ackerman of MSUB was third overall at 25:10. Carson Jessop of the Yellowjackets was fourth at 25:29.
The Rocky women finished fourth in the team standings. The Bear men were fifth.
MSUB's women ended up fifth, while the Yellowjacket men were second.
Montana won the men's team title. Carroll College finished on top for the women.
