BROOKINGS, S.D. — Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College has qualified for the finals in the 5,000 meters at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Little Light placed second in her heat and fourth overall out of 28 runners on Thursday with a clocking of 17 minutes, 23.80 seconds. It was a personal best by 53 seconds and is a new school record.
She will run in the finals on Saturday. She will also compete in the prelims for the mile on Friday.
Rocky's Dakota Manecke will take part in the women's pole vault on Friday, along with Jackson Wilson in the men's 3,000 meters.
On Thursday, Rocky's Jackson Duffey placed 19th out of 31 runners in the men's 5,000 meters with a time of 15:05.64. He did not qualify for the finals.
