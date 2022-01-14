BOZEMAN — Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College won the mile Friday night at the Bobcat Challenge indoor track meet with a a clocking of four minutes, 55.65 seconds after adjustments were made for altitude and track.
She ran a 5:05.15 before the conversion, and beat the qualifying time standard for the NAIA national indoor track championships. Her time is currently the best in the NAIA ranks this season and is a school record.
Rocky's Jackson Wilson also notched a victory for the Battlin' Bears.
He won the men's 3,000 meters with an adjusted time of 8:53.33.
For Montana State Billings, Kailee Stoppel won the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2:24.72.
Teammate Kendall Lynn was first in the triple jump at 36-0.75, which is the second-best mark all-time at MSUB.
The Yellowjackets' Garrett McMillen won the men's triple jump at 41-7.
