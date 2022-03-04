BROOKINGS, S.D. — Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College will be running in the finals Saturday night at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Both advanced on Friday: Wilson in the 3,000 meters and Little Light in the women's mile. She also will be running in the 5,000-meter finals after qualifying on Thursday.
Wilson, with his clocking of eight minutes, 29.37 seconds, finished first in his heat and was second overall out of 27 runners.
Little Light was second in her mile heat with a time of 5:01.82. She was fifth out if 22 runners overall.
In the women's pole vault, Rocky's Dakota Manecke placed 14th in the field of 25 with a leap of 11-2.5.
