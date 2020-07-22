BILLINGS — If you’ve ever wondered what rugby is like, this camp may be for you.
The Magic City Sevens Summer Rugby Camp is being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays for boys and girls ages 11 to 15 from 6-7:30 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. for boys and girls ages 5-11 at Rose Park south of the pool.
The last day of the camp is Aug. 13. A parent needs to accompany the player for the first session to sign and complete the paperwork.
The fee is $10 per player for the remainder of the camp. The coaches of the camp are Adam Kuchin and Cyrena Canfield. Magic City Sevens general manager John Dahl said Canfield has over 25 years of playing and coaching experience and Kuchin played collegiate rugby at BYU.
“It’s a great opportunity to find out about the sport of rugby,” said Dahl.
Those who participate are learning passing and kicking skills and how to properly tackle said Dahl. The youth participants are also working through conditioning drills.
Mike Johnson of Huntley recently built a scrum sled for the Magic City Sevens program to use. A scrum sled is used to “learn scrum techniques when pushing the scrum sled around,” said Dahl. “It’s a really great conditioning tool.”
Dahl said the conditioning during the rugby camp may help in preparing for upcoming school sports.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social distancing is being emphasized, said Dahl, and the players and coaches are wearing facial masks when in close proximity to each other.
Players need to bring a water bottle and a face mask. Players should wear soccer style cleats, or tennis shoes, and appropriate, lightweight workout clothes.
Dahl said the goal is to eventually have a Magic City Sevens League for middle school students, hopefully by next summer. After the camp concludes, there will be another camp at the Billings Sports Plex over the winter in preparation for the new sevens league, which organizers hope begins next summer.
A typical rugby match features 15 players on each side and the game length is two 40-minute halves, explained Dahl. In a sevens match there are seven players on each side and matches consist of two seven-minute halves.
“It changes the strategy of the game into a wide open space where it becomes a very fast-paced game and it is very exciting to watch. It is very fast-paced and high-scoring,” explained Dahl.
“Sevens rugby is gaining in popularity. It’s a speed game and is similar to 6-Man football. The halves are only seven minutes long and there is a five-minute halftime. In sevens tournaments, it’s not uncommon for a team to play four matches in one day.”
For information, call Kuchin at 406-318-9770 or Canfield at 406-261-4480.
