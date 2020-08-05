MISSOULA — Six weeks after landing in intensive care after being thrown from a green horse, Suzanne Hayes was back in the race Saturday.
The 10 broken ribs and collapsed lung couldn't stop the 66-year-old rural Arlee resident. Neither could the fractured vertebrae or lacerated liver.
Hayes' specialty is all about endurance. Her father, the late Bob Hayes, attained legendary status in Missoula as an endurance runner. His daughter, Suzanne, favors endurance horse races.
On Saturday, Hayes won the 50th annual Big Horn 100 in Shell, Wyoming, in a time of 15 hours and 15 minutes.
"My doctors probably aren't going to be happy to hear I did this, since I was in ICU for five days and the hospital for another 10 after that," she said. "They didn't give me the OK that everything was going to be OK, but I did ride with a crash vest, which would have gone off and inflated with air.
"It wasn't probably very smart but, you know, because it's a COVID year, a lot of our events have been canceled. This was a big one and one I had been looking forward to and I just decided I have to take my chances."
Eighty horses from across the country were there for the start of the race around 4 a.m. Hayes was actually the second rider to cross the finish line around 10:15 p.m., but she was crowned the champion because the first horse to finish, ridden by Gabriela Blakeley of Oregon, did not pass a required post-race examination.
"Her horse didn't cover metabolically," Hayes explained. "The horse's heart rate didn't come down to 64 within a half hour."
That's the part of endurance horse racing Hayes wants everyone to know about. The horses are treated with special care and the races are under strict veterinary supervision. Every 15 miles there's a check point and the horse has to pass stringent metabolic and gait criteria to continue.
"It's a great sport because people pay attention to that a lot," said Hayes, who won aboard a half-Arabian critter named Sanstormm. "The riders are very in tune with their horses."
Because so much of the race course is covered in the dark, competitors typically carry head lamps. But horses are adept at seeing in the dark and Hayes didn't even use her head lamp.
Her experience came in handy on a demanding course in the Bighorn Mountains. Because there is a lot of elevation gain, a rider must make critical pacing decisions.
"There are races on flatter courses that are won in nine or 10 hours," said Hayes, who led the race for roughly 40 miles. "This one takes a lot more thinking on the rider's part to figure out when to go fast and not go fast."
Hayes confessed that she did experience pain during the race. It was tough for her to get on and off her horse — there's roughly three hours of down time — plus the valley heat was intense at times and there was a 40-minute hail storm at one point.
"That wasn't fun, but that's why they call it an endurance race," she noted.
In the end, Hayes wouldn't change a thing about this past weekend. She earned a coveted championship in one of the biggest endurance horse races in the country and just as important, she added a chapter to her proud family legacy.
"My dad died when he was 92 and he was doing ultramarathons until just before he died," she noted. "I guess I got those genes big time."
