It seems like forever since I last sat down with my notebook to cover a game.
Two months, to be exact.
It was the semifinal Class AA boys semifinal between Billings Skyview and Great Falls.
The game ended in a blowout; the Falcons won 61-44.
It wasn’t the most entertaining contest to say the least, but I think back to it and smile.
Now, as I sit in my home office writing this column, I long for the chance to cover a game, any game.
But the return of sports, possibly without fans, could revive the industry.
Finding alternative content
I’ve had to get a little creative to continue producing sports content.
Luckily, recruiting stories are still happening, and there is always the opportunity to find angles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’ve also helped out the news side, and looked to sports past for inspiration.
My “Marching On” series tells stories of former Carroll College athletes and the impacts they have made. Catch it every Saturday afternoon online and every Sunday in print.
Trying new things, or new ways of doing the same old thing, doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
Long gone are the days of simple recaps, but that isn’t the industry’s fault. Times are just a-changin’.
Goodbye game recaps
The problem with covering sporting events, whether in a town like Helena or a big metropolis, is that everybody knows the outcome as soon as the game is over.
Why write a recap of a game when everybody knows the result?
People just have to log onto their social media accounts to find a score. If it was a close game, heck, there might even be a video of the game-winning play.
The halcyon days of waking up early in the morning, pouring a cup of coffee, opening the newspaper and finding out what your team did the night before are fading.
Now people can get the news immediately. They just have to reach into their pocket.
Returning to covering games
Lately, when you reach in your pocket to check your phone, you end up looking at a news notification about the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
If you are a sports fan, it might be news about how the pandemic’s effect on sports.
There might be some light at the end of the tunnel with the discussion of sports starting back up again.
There is absolutely no way that Major League Baseball or the NFL should allow fans into a game. It’s too risky with the chance of spreading coronavirus still out there.
It could be good for everyone to have a year of sports played with no fans present but still reported on by the media.
First, there will once again be live sports on TV. Sure, we might need to get used to the echo of an empty arena, but people could get back to watching their favorite teams.
As far as the media goes, with fans not packing in arenas or stadiums, taking videos of a last second shot or tweeting out that their favorite team won in all caps, gives newspapers, radio, and television the opportunity to tell the story.
Fans will be logging on to websites to see what happened, or even opening up the newspaper the next morning to check the score.
Traditional sports journalism has the opportunity to save the industry as a whole.
And it’s simply by writing a game recap.
