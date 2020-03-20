HELENA — Versatility has been a godsend in the wide world of sports.
Take baseball.
A player that can play multiple positions increases his net worth on the team.
Managers can move infielders around the diamond, or even to the outfield when the situation asks for it.
Two-way players such as Shohei Ohtani have changed the game even more with their ability to both pitch and hit.
It’s hard to believe what is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, of course, it’s hard to imagine a world without sports.
But the constant barrage of questions about my future in the wake of the pandemic has become monotonous.
What are you going to do now that sports are shutting down?
The answer is simple - keep doing my job.
A common misconception is that the only job a sports reporter does is cover games.
“Oh! It must be really cool that you get to watch sports and get paid for it,” a family member says.
It is.
But that is only a sliver of what sports reporters do.
Over the course of my six-year career, probably about half of my stories have been about covering the result of a game.
My job is really to tell a story. I have just been lucky that sports is the common theme of the stories I tell.
My byline has been on every type of story imaginable. I have written stories about athletes who have played in big games and stories about how small teams have impacted and ignited passion in small communities. I have written business stories, sometimes where crunching some numbers and doing some math has been necessary. There have even been stories where I have had to head down to the court house and pull legal documents.
And people have noticed.
It didn’t come as a surprise a few years ago when my phone rang and my former managing editor was on the line.
“A big fire started 20 miles north of us,” she said. “I need you to go up there.”
There was not a baseball game going on and no athletes were in danger. It was just a big breaking news event.
By the end of the day, my byline was on the front page underneath a giant photo of a fire.
When I was hired there, my job description was to cover sports; but my main job, no matter where I work, is to report.
Most of my stories have had a sports theme to them, but other topics I have covered have been solar energy, community involvement, and breaking news.
A good sports reporter should be able to be a good news reporter.
They are journalism’s equivalent of baseball’s two way pitcher/hitter combination - truly valuable.
There will be no more game stories until further notice, but that does not mean, my job is done.
My job is to keep telling stories and keep people informed, whether or not a game, sport, or athlete is involved.
Being a sports writer means being versatile, and the people who kept me on my toes by asking me to write news have never been more appreciated because of what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic.
