HELENA --
The Carroll College Saints have captured nearly 50 conference football championships over the last 100 years. One of their more impressive seasons – and there have been many – took place 65 years ago.
In 1928, Mount Saint Charles (the name was changed to Carroll in the mid-1930s) beat Nebraska's Chadron Normal, North Dakota State and the Montana State College (MSU) Bobcats for their third straight Montana Collegiate Conference (now Frontier) crown. Their sparkling 7-1 record included five shutouts as the Saints outscored the opposition 273-36.
Head coach Wilbur S. Eaton came to Mt. St. Charles two years earlier, serving as athletic director from 1926-31. Eaton had played end at Notre Dame for Knute Rockne, and was a member of the 1924 national championship with the legendary Four Horsemen.
"Followers of the gridiron will recall that the forward passes from Crowley to Eaton were accountable for many of the Fighting Irish's victories," according to the 1930 school yearbook, The Pioneer.
The Saints went 11-2-1 in coach Eaton's first two seasons, outscoring the opponents 648-84 and recording eight shutouts. The late Joe Maierle, who played tackle from 1926-29, once said that the Hilltoppers’ greatest game was a 6-6 tie in 1927 with the mighty Washington State Cougars in Pullman, Washington.
Incredibly, nine members of the 1928-29 teams wound up in Carroll's Hall of Fame.
Prior to the 1928 season, renovations were made to Scullon Field (located between Nelson Stadium and the P.E. Center), reported by the Helena Daily Independent.
"A new section of bleachers is now completed,” according to the Independent. “All spectators must be in the stands, a new measure which will allow better vision of the plays than the old habit of walking up and down the filed, which blocked the view of those thoughtful souls who remained seated."
St. Charles' backfield for 1928-29 -- Johnny Good, Helena; Willy Gelhausen, Vernon, Texas; Chuck "Chick" Garner, Pocatello, Idaho; and Johnny Brace, Conneau, Ohio -- were so quick and deceptive they became known as the "Flying Ghosts."
The Saints also included a strong hometown flavor, with local gridders Leo Burke, Bill Mitchke, Herbert "Hub" Robinson, Larry Scheewe, Emil Krisman, Frank Bedner, Ed Murthe, Maierle and Good on the roster.
St. Charles opened with wins over three adult league teams – 40-0 over the Butte Centerville, 46-0 over the Butte Hubs and 13-0 over the Anaconda Anodes. Next came a tough loss to Gonzaga, 18-12, at Scullon Field in front of more than 1,800 fans (the stands held only 1,340).
After two lopsided shutouts over the Montana School of Mines, 52-0, and Helena's Intermountain College, 71-0, the Fighting Saints defeated the prestigious North Dakota Flickertails, 20-12. Down by six to the North Central Conference champs after the first quarter, St. Charles fought back valiantly, spearheaded by "Flying Ghosts" Garner, Brace and Good.
The season finale was played in Sheridan, Wyo., against Bozeman's Montana State. The Bobcats had tied the Montana Grizzlies 0-0 earlier, and the game with the Saints was billed as "the Montana Collegiate Championship," according to the Independent.
Some of the more recognizable names for MSC were Brick Breeden and Max Worthington, who helped win the 1929 national basketball championship with the "Golden Bobcats," and former Helena prep great Ernest Mares.
"Helena Collegians Bob the Bobcats Tail!" the Independent's headlines boasted. "Smooth, scintillating play, coupled with a faculty for bewildering their opponents, carried the Mount St. Charles eleven to a 19-0 victory over Montana State College."
Outweighed by the ‘Cats on the line by 35 pounds per man, the quicker, feistier Saints' tallies came on Brace's two touchdowns and a jaunt to pay-dirt by Good.
Gelhausen was complimented for his punting, and Good's quarterbacking was described as "superb generalship." Defensively, "the Saints tackled savagely throughout the games, denying Montana State the right to advance towards the goal." The Bobcats were limited to only five first downs.
Upon their return home, the conquering heroes were treated to a victory parade, accompanied by the Helena High marching band and a banner that read, "Helena – Home of the Fighting Saints!"
Leading the season scoring were Brace's 13 touchdowns, while Good produced 10 TDs and 27 extra-point drop-kicks.
The players from those 1928-29 teams who eventually became Saints Hall of Famers were Sid Smith, John "Goodie" Good, Percy Evans, Willy Gelhausen, Joe Maierle, Chick Garner, "Racehorse" Johnny Brace, Larry "Shawkee" Scheewe and Vivian Burr.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.