Tuesday
Absarokee 31, Harlowton-Ryegate 27
Anaconda 65, Corvallis 22
Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31
Billings Senior 58, Bozeman Gallatin 46
Billings West 70, Bozeman 38
Colstrip 62, Glendive 19
Geraldine-Highwood 36, Power 23
Lone Peak 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 23
Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 41
Noxon 71, Two Eagle River 45
Plenty Coups 78, Broadview-Lavina 59
Polson 45, Whitefish 40
Poplar 87, Frazer 25
Shepherd 38, Joliet 34
Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43
Thursday
Absarokee 57, Fromberg 22
Bigfork 59, Troy 4
Billings Senior 57, Bozeman 47
Billings Skyview 68, Great Falls CMR 38
Billings West 83, Bozeman Gallatin 43
Browning 53, Cut Bank 41
Columbus 74, Huntley Project 36
Custer-Hysham 34, Terry 32
Ennis 55, Lone Peak 38
Florence-Carlton 76, Arlee 32
Great Falls 41, Belgrade 40
Jefferson 55, Twin Bridges 30
Joliet 67, Bridger 26
Lame Deer 73, St. Labre 11
Manhattan 36, Whitehall 22
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Glasgow 23
West Yellowstone 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 21
