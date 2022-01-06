Tuesday

Absarokee 31, Harlowton-Ryegate 27

Anaconda 65, Corvallis 22

Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31

Billings Senior 58, Bozeman Gallatin 46

Billings West 70, Bozeman 38

Colstrip 62, Glendive 19

Geraldine-Highwood 36, Power 23

Lone Peak 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 23

Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 41

Noxon 71, Two Eagle River 45

Plenty Coups 78, Broadview-Lavina 59

Polson 45, Whitefish 40

Poplar 87, Frazer 25

Shepherd 38, Joliet 34

Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43

Thursday

Absarokee 57, Fromberg 22

Bigfork 59, Troy 4

Billings Senior 57, Bozeman 47

Billings Skyview 68, Great Falls CMR 38

Billings West 83, Bozeman Gallatin 43

Browning 53, Cut Bank 41

Columbus 74, Huntley Project 36

Custer-Hysham 34, Terry 32

Ennis 55, Lone Peak 38

Florence-Carlton 76, Arlee 32

Great Falls 41, Belgrade 40

Jefferson 55, Twin Bridges 30

Joliet 67, Bridger 26

Lame Deer 73, St. Labre 11

Manhattan 36, Whitehall 22

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Glasgow 23

West Yellowstone 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 21

Tags

Load comments