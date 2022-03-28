High school basketball
Senior Classic Games
On Wednesday night, North Star Schools in Rudyard will host boys and girls basketball games as a way to salute all the seniors from the 9C schools. The girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m. A 3-point shooting contest is also planned. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students.
