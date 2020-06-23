Legion Baseball
Billings Blue Jays 12, Billings Cardinals 3
Lance Schaaf pitched and hit the Blue Jays to victory over their city rivals in the first game of a doubleheader. Schaaf struck out six in 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs, and went 3 for 4 at the plate in drove in three runs. Teammate Kruz Slevira was also 3 for 4, and he added two RBIs, while Jesse West and Carter Venable both scored three times. Max Murphy had three hits for the Cardinals.
Billings Cardinals 9, Billings Blue Jays 3
Rocco Gioioso allowed 10 hits but limited the damage in a complete-game win to helping the Cardinals gain a split. Max Murphy, Elijah Lason and Jadyn Averill had three hits each to account for nine of the Cards' 14 hits. Averill also had two RBIs. Sy Waldron went 3 for 3 for the Blue Jays.
