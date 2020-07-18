Billings Blue Jays 22, Froid Bulls 2
Hunter Eliason's five RBIs were the catalyst in the Billings Blue Jays rout of Froid. Kayden Keith with 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs for Billings. Pitchers Ethan Moore and Sy Waldron limited Froid to three hits in five innings.
Billings Blue Jays 11, Froid Bulls 10
Billings scored five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and held on for a doubleheader sweep over Froid. Hunter Eliason's three-run double pulled the Blue Jays within one run, and Lance Schaaf and Gunner Thompson each hit sacrifice flies to provide the go-ahead runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.