Billings Blue Jays 22, Froid Bulls 2

Hunter Eliason's five RBIs were the catalyst in the Billings Blue Jays rout of Froid. Kayden Keith with 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs for Billings. Pitchers Ethan Moore and Sy Waldron limited Froid to three hits in five innings.

Billings Blue Jays 11, Froid Bulls 10

Billings scored five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and held on for a doubleheader sweep over Froid. Hunter Eliason's three-run double pulled the Blue Jays within one run, and Lance Schaaf and Gunner Thompson each hit sacrifice flies to provide the go-ahead runs.

