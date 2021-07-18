American Legion
Billings Cardinals 11, Froid Bulls 2
Highlights: Hunter Doyle and Zach Stewart drove in three runs apiece for the winning Cardinals at Pirtz Field. The Cardinals scored eight runs over the first two innings. Doyle tripled, while teammate Ryan Pilcher doubled. Both teams managed six hits, but the Bulls also committed six errors. Payton Hauge had two hits for Froid. Colter Oie had a triple.
Froid Bulls 7, Billings Cardinals 5
Highlights: Dylan Tabbert knocked in three runs and Isaac Johnson doubled twice as the Bulls gained a split of the doubleheader. Tabbert also doubled. A four-run fifth inning put Froid up 7-1. The Cardinals received two hits from Teyshawn Johnson and Zach Stewart. Keaton Mickelson drove in two runs. Johnson and Tabbert had two hits each for Froid. Tabbert and Walker Ator teamed up to toss a seven-hitter for the Bulls.
Glasgow Reds 18, Glendive Blue Devils 8 (5 innings)
Highlights: The win by the Reds was highlighted by an eight-run third inning. Glasgow finished with 18 hits. Jeramiah Benson doubled and tripled. Tel Aune, Juliun Benton, Rance Rhoads and JT Sprague doubled. Glendive got a home run from Rhett Hoffer. Juliun Benson drove in three runs for the Reds. Reliever Jack Kolstad was the winning pitcher for Glasgow.
Rocky Mountain Lobos 10, Bozeman Bucks (AA) 9
Highlights: The Lobos benefited from two doubles by Bryson Medrano. Brady Hall and Kirin Lawing also doubled for the winners, along with a triple from Evan Wangnild. The Lobos led 5-0, fell behind 6-5 and rallied with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Jake Vigen had three hits and three RBIs for the Bucks. One of his hits was a triple. Bozeman's Dillon Coleman and Michael Armstrong doubled. Lobos' starter Parker Davis recorded eight strikeouts.
