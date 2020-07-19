Billings Blue Jays 9, Miles City Mavericks 5
Davis Mosier drove in two runs and Gunner Thompson and Austin Schaaf each scored twice as the Billings Blue Jays topped Miles City. Joel Christopherson had two hits for the Mavericks. Mosier earned the victory on the mound for Billings.
Glasgow 11, Wolf Point 1
Rance Rhoads struck out 11 in five innings to lead the Glasgow Reds over Wolf Point. Rhoads gave up just one hit and didn't allow a walk while earning the victory. Aiden Hoerster had two RBIs to lead the Reds' offense.
Glasgow 15, Wolf Point 1
Keigan Ingram pitched a no-hitter in Glasgow's doubleheader sweep of Wolf Point. Ingram struck out seven and allowed one earned run. Kristian Price had two doubles, three RBIs and scored three runs to pace the Reds at the plate.
Billings Blue Jays 11, Miles City Mavericks 4
The Blue Jays scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in beating the visiting Mavericks in the opening game of a doubleheader. Hunter Eliason, Austin Schaaf and Jessen West doubled for the Blue Jays. Eliason drove in four runs. Schaaf had three hits. Lance Schaaf was the winning pitcher, posting 11 strikeouts in his six innings of work on the mound.
