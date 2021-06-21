Legion baseball
Billings Cardinals 5, Billings Blue Jays 3
Highlights: Chase Wise had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the winning Cardinals. Playing at Pirtz Field, the Cardinals amassed 12 hits, including four by Keaton Mickelson, who also had a double. The Cardinals led 3-0 after four innings and 5-1 going into the seventh inning. Carter Venable had two of the Blue Jays' seven hits. Colter Wilson was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals. He struck out seven, walked three and gave up six hits in 6.2 innings.
Billings Blue Jays 6, Billings Cardinals 0
Highlights: Adam Johnson threw a complete-game two-hitter for the Blue Jays in the nightcap. He struck out 13 and walked none. Eli Nikish doubled and drove in two runs for the victors. Kayden Keith supplied two hits, while Sy Waldron doubled. The Blue Jays jumped ahead 3-0 after two innings. Colter Wilson had the two Cardinals' hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.