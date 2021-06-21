Legion baseball

Billings Cardinals 5, Billings Blue Jays 3

Highlights: Chase Wise had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the winning Cardinals. Playing at Pirtz Field, the Cardinals amassed 12 hits, including four by Keaton Mickelson, who also had a double. The Cardinals led 3-0 after four innings and 5-1 going into the seventh inning. Carter Venable had two of the Blue Jays' seven hits. Colter Wilson was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals. He struck out seven, walked three and gave up six hits in 6.2 innings.

Billings Blue Jays 6, Billings Cardinals 0

Highlights: Adam Johnson threw a complete-game two-hitter for the Blue Jays in the nightcap. He struck out 13 and walked none. Eli Nikish doubled and drove in two runs for the victors. Kayden Keith supplied two hits, while Sy Waldron doubled. The Blue Jays jumped ahead 3-0 after two innings. Colter Wilson had the two Cardinals' hits.

