American Legion baseball
Bozeman Bucks (AA) 16, Brewster (Wash.) Farmers 8
Late Saturday
Highlights: Bozeman used an eight-run fourth inning to prevail in the slugfest. The Bucks had 12 hits overall and survived four errors. Preston Fliehman batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Teammates Jake Vigen and Logan Pailthorpe chipped in with two hits each. Vigen also drove in two runs, while Corbin Holzer doubled in another. Brewster finished with 11 hits.
Miles City Mavs 8, Billings Blue Jays 0
Highlights: Pitchers Dalton Polesky and Garrett Waterman combined on the five-hit shutout. The Mavs supported them with 15 hits, including doubles by Aidan Cline, Logan Muri, Ryder Lee and Charlie Lang. Muri and Brenan Hager finished with three hits each. Carson Hunter, Cline, Charlie Lang and Ryder Lee all had two hits. Davis Chakos, Bryce LaForest, Nathan Kojetin, North Sanderson and Silviano Bradley had hits for the Blue Jays.
