Mixed martial arts

Backflips and Beatdowns

Saturday

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Fusion Fight League amateur bouts

160 pounds: Justin Zachariasen of Missoula def. Donell Dixon of Colorado Springs by triangle choke at 1:01 of round 1.

155 pounds: Shawn Abeyta of Yakima def. Braeden Tovey of Kalispell by unan. dec., 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

185 pounds: Trent Miller of Las Vegas def. Dustin Odegard of Kalispell by unan. dec., 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

125 pounds women: Kailey Frank of Missoula def. Kacee Christiansen Cummings of Tooele by split dec., 29-28, 28-29, 29-28

145 pounds: Daeri Alderman of Spokane def. Alek Aragon of Las Vegas by unan. dec., 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

115 pounds women: CaySea McBride of Portland def. Yanet Perez of Miami by unan. dec. 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

155 pounds: Darien Robinson of Colorado Springs def. Gage Morsette of Kalispell by KO at 2:49 of round 2.

135 pounds: Ethan Goodwin of Las Vegas def. Erik Mendez of Spokane by triangle choke at 1:11 of round 1.

135 pounds women vacant title fight: Lauren Wolfe of Missoula def. Wendy Freeman of Reno, Nev., by armbar at 2:30 of round 1.

