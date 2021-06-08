Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb

Logan Mead, pictured in a file photo, was the King of the Hill at the Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club on Saturday and Sunday. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb

at the Billings Motorcycle Club

Saturday and Sunday

(Top five finishers per class) 

King of the Hill: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.

40-plus: Dusty Quast, Billings; Todd Teyler, Billings; Kevin Bromenshenk, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Lonnie Sparks, Rockland, Idaho.

600cc: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Luke Bonner, Huntley; Mason Miller, Red Lodge; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.

450cc: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.

0-700cc exhibition: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, Calif.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Nathan Gerondale, Billings.

701cc open exhibition: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, Calif.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.

Women's pro: Moto Riah, Billings; Cassidy Shaver, Billings.

0-70 semi-pro: Cruz Rivera, Billings; Kaedynce Roundface, Billings.

71-90 semi-pro: Lon Quast, Billings; Kael Widdicombe, Billings; Ridge Wetstein, Joliet.

