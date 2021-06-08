Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb
at the Billings Motorcycle Club
Saturday and Sunday
(Top five finishers per class)
King of the Hill: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.
40-plus: Dusty Quast, Billings; Todd Teyler, Billings; Kevin Bromenshenk, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Lonnie Sparks, Rockland, Idaho.
600cc: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Luke Bonner, Huntley; Mason Miller, Red Lodge; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.
450cc: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.
0-700cc exhibition: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, Calif.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Nathan Gerondale, Billings.
701cc open exhibition: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, Calif.; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.
Women's pro: Moto Riah, Billings; Cassidy Shaver, Billings.
0-70 semi-pro: Cruz Rivera, Billings; Kaedynce Roundface, Billings.
71-90 semi-pro: Lon Quast, Billings; Kael Widdicombe, Billings; Ridge Wetstein, Joliet.
