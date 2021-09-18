Saturday

Montana State 52, San Diego 10

Oregon State 42, Idaho 0

Lamar 17, Northern Colorado 10 (OT)

California 42, Sacramento State 30

Eastern Washington 62, Western Illinois 56

Portland State 21, Western Oregon 7

Southern Utah 40, Tarleton State 35

James Madison 37, Weber State 24

South Dakota 48, Cal Poly 14

Dixie State at UC Davis (n)

Northern Arizona at Arizona (n)

