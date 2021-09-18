Saturday
Montana State 52, San Diego 10
Oregon State 42, Idaho 0
Lamar 17, Northern Colorado 10 (OT)
California 42, Sacramento State 30
Eastern Washington 62, Western Illinois 56
Portland State 21, Western Oregon 7
Southern Utah 40, Tarleton State 35
James Madison 37, Weber State 24
South Dakota 48, Cal Poly 14
Dixie State at UC Davis (n)
Northern Arizona at Arizona (n)
