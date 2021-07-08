Big Sky State Games
Archery
Field Cub: Isiah Fox, Laurel.
Field Adult: Charles Marottek, Wolf Point; Tyler Villa, Billings; Ben Buller, Billings.
Field Woman: Nicole Milohov, Billings; Hope Marottek, Wolf Point; Ciara Berkman, Billings.
Field Senior: Ken Schultz, Billings.
Hunter Cub: Isiah Fox, Laurel.
Hunter Adult: Ben Buller, Billings; Charles Marottek, Wolf Point; Spencer Fox, Laurel.
Hunter Woman: Nicole Milohov, Billings; Hope Marottek, Wolf Point; Ciara Berkman, Billings.
Hunter Youth: Jordan Trupka, Billings.
Hunter Senior: Ken Schultz, Billings.
Animal Cub: Isiah Fox, Laurel.
Animal Adult: Luke Pisk, Billings; Tyson Pisk, Billings; Kyle Shuck, Billings.
Animal Woman: Nicole Milohov, Billings; Hope Marottek, Wolf Point; Ciara Berkman, Billings.
Animal Youth: Alex Marottek, Wolf Point; Jordan Trupka, Billings; Ken Schultz, Billings.
