Armwrestling

Men's Left Hand 166-187 lbs: John Berlin, Arnold, MO; Joshua Wilson, Great Falls; Jim Wright, Shepherd.

Men's Left Hand 188-220 lbs: Leif Sorensen, Malta; Sam Gittlein, Lovell; Dalton Waller, Billings.

Men's Left Hand 221+ lbs: Benjamin Brooks, Lewistown; Robert Petley, Great Falls; Sam Gittlein, Lovell.

Men's Left Hand Overall: Benjamin Brooks, Lewistown.

Men's Masters Right Hand (age 40+) 166-187 lbs: Steve Ventling, Billings; Jim Wright, Shepherd.

Men's Masters Right Hand (age 40+) 188+ lbs: Leander Real Bird; Tom Viera, Billings; Robert Swank, Bozeman.

Men's Novice Right Hand 0-165 lbs: Kaleb McMillan; Cody Graham, Billings.

Men's Novice Right Hand 166-187 lbs: David Wilson, Great Falls; Mason Goffigan, Great Falls; Daniel Wilson, Great Falls.

Men's Novice Right Hand 188-220 lbs: Weston Teppo, Great Falls; Robert Swank, Bozeman.

Men's Novice Right Hand 221+ lbs: Daniel Cain, Billings; Sully Weinreis, Billings; Clint Hahn, Hammond.

Men's Right Hand 166-187 lbs: John Berlin, Arnold, MO; Joshua Wilson, Great Falls; Jim Wright, Shepherd.

Men's Right Hand 188-220 lbs: Leif Sorensen, Malta; Sam Gittlein, Lovell, WY; David Smith.

Men's Right Hand 221+ lbs: Benjamin Brooks, Lewistown; Joseph Fehr, Eureka; Robert Petley, Great Falls.

Men's Right Hand Overall: Benjamin Brooks, Lewistown.

Women's Right Hand 144+ lbs: Maggie Ventling, Billings; Elizabeth Swank, Bozeman.

Youth Left Hand* Heavyweight F: Sabra Sims; Valerie Gebhardt, Wibaux.

Youth Left Hand* Heavyweight M: Jack Murray, Bozeman; Knox Sorensen, Malta; Lucas Gittlein, Lovell.

Youth Left Hand* Middleweight M: Straud Sims; Trip Tamblyn; Teddy Anderson.

Youth Right Hand* Heavyweight: Jack Murray, Bozeman; Dakota Hale, Billings; Valerie Gebhardt, Wibaux.

Youth Right Hand* Light Heavyweight M: Lance Gebhardt, Wibaux; Teddy Anderson; Cashton Gebhardt, Wibaux.

Youth Right Hand* Lightweight M: Knox Sorensen, Malta; Wyatt Gittlein, Lovell, WY; Lucas Gittlein, Lovell, WY.

Youth Right Hand* Middleweight: Charlotte Bair, Lovell, WY; Sabra Sims; Trip Tamblyn.

