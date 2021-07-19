Big Sky State games
Basketball Adult
Adult Open A M: Signature Painter, Billings, MT; Voice of the Heros, Three Forks, MT; The Fellas, Harlem, MT.
Adult Open B M: Bomber, Box Elder, MT; Dts, Billings, MT; Chiefs, Bismarck, ND.
Adult Masters M: Hamman Law, Billings, MT; Old School/Lame Deer Trading, Lame Deer, MT; Stud Stallions, Harlem, MT.
Adult Open F: Jackets Blue, Billings, MT; Jackets White, Billings, MT; Frybread Riot, Hardin, MT.
