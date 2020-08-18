Basketball

Big Sky State Games/Above the Rim/Big Sky Ball'n

3x3 tournament

Outdoors at the Shrine Auditorium parking lot

Scholastic 3 v 3 1st - 2nd grade Co-Ed: Hi-Line Outlaws; BFCU.

Scholastic 3 v 3 3rd - 4th grade M: Helena Lil Saints; Tiny Tots Day Care.

Scholastic 3 v 3 3rd - 4th grade F: Spark; Shooting Stars.

Scholastic 3 v 3 5th - 6th grade M: Cap City; Knights - Blue.

Scholastic 3 v 3 5th - 6th grade F: Basket Brawlers; Mad Dogs.

Scholastic 3 v 3 7th - 8th grade M: Prospects; KWA.

Scholastic 3 v 3 7th - 8th grade F: Go Hoops - White; Go Hoops - Red.

Scholastic 3 v 3 9th - 10th grade M: Splash Bros; Joliet.

Scholastic 3 v 3 9th - 10th grade F: Cody Fillies; Lower Valley Hoopers.

Scholastic 3 v 3 11th -12th grade M: Dream Team; Raw Power.

Scholastic 3 v 3 11th -12th grade F: Wacker Ranch; Blue.

Adult 3 v 3 Adult M: Carmel with a Hint of White Chocolate; Clout.

