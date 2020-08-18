Basketball
Big Sky State Games/Above the Rim/Big Sky Ball'n
3x3 tournament
Outdoors at the Shrine Auditorium parking lot
Scholastic 3 v 3 1st - 2nd grade Co-Ed: Hi-Line Outlaws; BFCU.
Scholastic 3 v 3 3rd - 4th grade M: Helena Lil Saints; Tiny Tots Day Care.
Scholastic 3 v 3 3rd - 4th grade F: Spark; Shooting Stars.
Scholastic 3 v 3 5th - 6th grade M: Cap City; Knights - Blue.
Scholastic 3 v 3 5th - 6th grade F: Basket Brawlers; Mad Dogs.
Scholastic 3 v 3 7th - 8th grade M: Prospects; KWA.
Scholastic 3 v 3 7th - 8th grade F: Go Hoops - White; Go Hoops - Red.
Scholastic 3 v 3 9th - 10th grade M: Splash Bros; Joliet.
Scholastic 3 v 3 9th - 10th grade F: Cody Fillies; Lower Valley Hoopers.
Scholastic 3 v 3 11th -12th grade M: Dream Team; Raw Power.
Scholastic 3 v 3 11th -12th grade F: Wacker Ranch; Blue.
Adult 3 v 3 Adult M: Carmel with a Hint of White Chocolate; Clout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.