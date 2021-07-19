Big Sky State Games
Basketball Scholastic
5th & 6th Grade M: Hi-line Hoosier, Malta, MT; Baker Running Rebels, Baker, MT; Malta Mustangs, Malta, MT.
5th & 6th Grade F: Billings Boom, Billings, MT; Hi-liners, Havre, MT; Lil Dawgs, Dilion, MT.
7th & 8th Grade M: Blue Chips, Billings, MT; Malta, Malta, MT; Power, Billings, MT.
7th & 8th Grade F: Havre Ballers, Havre, MT; Breeze, Bowman, MT; Panthers, Clancy, MT.
9th & 10th Grade M: Montana Rebels Boys Black, Bozeman, MT; Horse Power 9/10 B, Hays, MT; Hi-line Hoops, Malta, MT.
9th & 10th Grade F: Phillips County Hoops, Saco, MT; Prolific, Great Falls, MT; Bainville, Bainville, MT.
11th & 12th Grade M: Gym Rats, Lame Deer, MT; Montana Rebels - Red 2024, Billings, MT; Montana Rebels - 2023 Red, Billings, MT.
11th & 12th Grade F: Phillips County Hoops, Saco, MT; Cody Fillies, Cody, WY; Blue Waters, Billings, MT.
