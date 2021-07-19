Billiards

8 Ball Singles - Women 21+: Rebecca Priest, Billings; Pattie Darfler, Ballantine; Jonella Staus, Billings.

8 Ball Singles - Men 33 & under: Ringlen David, Billings; Jerry Miller, Billings; Tyler Krell, Billings.

8 Ball Singles - Men 34-49: Matt Moffet, Billings; Richard Campbell, Billings; Jeff Nelson, Billings.

8 Ball Singles - Men 50-60: Bernie Nelson, Billings; Matt McMullen, Billings; Don McDonald, Billings.

8 Ball Singles - Men 61+: Bob DeRoeck, Billings; Doug Asleson, Billings; Dave Dupea, Billings.

8 Ball Scotch Doubles Coed C: Matt McMullen - Linda Asleson, Billings; Richard Hala - Susan Miller, Billings; Jerry Miller - Rebecca Priest, Billings.

8 Ball Scotch Doubles Men: Matt Moffet - Derek Anderson, Billings; Matt Conrad - Rod Rudolph, Dayton, WY; Jeff Nelson - Dave Dupea, Billings.

8 Ball Scotch Doubles Men: Bernie Nelson - Logan Moffet, Billings; Tyler Krell - Andrew Brown, Billings.

