Bowling
Individual Adult (19-54) F: Ashley Niemi, Billings; Amy Oldmouse, Billings; Shelby Fox, Hysham.
Individual Adult (19-54) M: Brandon Huffman, Big Timber; Nick Miller Billings; Eric Woods, Billings.
Individual Adult (55-69) F: Cheryl Nagel, Billings; Judy Miller, Billings; Susie Redding, Hysham.
Individual Adult (55-69) M: Greg Mccannel, Billings; Monte Haugen, Ashland; Bill Dugan, Billings.
Individual Adult (70-79) F: Lavera Hinckley, Billings,; Robin Sullivan, Belgrade; Helen Squires, Glasgow.
Individual Adult (70-79) M: Stu Baasch, Broadview; Grant Boehm, Billings.
Individual Adult (80-up) F: Dotty Watts, Livingston; Marilyn Harmon, Billings; Bernice Phillips, Billings.
Individual Adult (80-up) M: Les Comer, Billings; Edward Steffans, Billings; Bruce Phillips, Billings.
Individual Adult Open (All Ages) F: Karen Bockemuehl, Belgrade; Robin Sullivan, Belgrade; Mckenzie Ostermiller, Billings.
Individual Adult Open (All Ages) M: Monte Haugen, Ashland; Jeremeiah Rooney, Billings; David Winslow, Billings.
Individual Youth (0-11) F: Cameron Gosnell, Billings; Abigail Anguiano, Billings.
Individual Youth (12-18) F: Jocinda Fox, Ashland; Gillianne Ostermiller, Billings; Joseph Fox, Billings.
Team Adult Team B: The NO's, Billings; Team Idiots, Billings; 582 Team, Billings.
Team Adult Team Open Bowl: NDWeeds, Billings; Denton Motorsports, Billings; 55 and Over, Powell, WY.
Team Adult/Youth Team: TR Rollers, Ashland; Bowler's Fate, Busby.
