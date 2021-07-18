Cycling
Mountain bike
XC Expert
Male 17-18: Cameron Ellefson, Billings,1:08:50; Riley Scherer, Billings,1:11:14.
Male 30-34: Jake Thuesen, Billings, 1:08:47.
Male 35-39: Trevor Hartman, Billings, 1:02:10; Abram Hagstrom, Billings, 1:11:13; Tanner Woodcock, Red Lodge, 1:17:01.
Male 40-44: Jesse Martin, Billings, 1:02:13; Terry Cahill, Billings, 1:06:47.
Male 45-49: Chad Mcneese, Billings, 57:20.
Male 50-54: Andrew Allen, Bozeman, 1:15:0.
Male 55-59: Scott Boone, Billings,1:09:35; John Salo, Billings, 1:12:05; Patrick Duey, Laurel, 1:36:09.
XC Junior-Novice
Male 6-8: Kian Cahill, Billings MT, 57:22.
Female 6-8: Lauren Duey, Laurel, 42:40.
Female 9-10: Sinead Cahill, Billings, 50:01.
Male 11-12: Wyatt Duey, Laurel, 23:38; Samuel Duey, Laurel, 28:37; Isaac Holmes, Billings, 32:17.
Female 11-12: Avery Chilton, Billings, 41:33.
Male 13-14: Aidan Rain, Billings, 25:34; Aiden Martin, Billings, 29:17; Maxsen Nemitz, Billings, 29:30.
Male 30-34: Ryan Carlson, Billings, 25:36.
Male 55-59: Michael Massey, Billings, 39:35.
Male 65-69: Dan Close,Greybull WY, 28:06.
Enduro Expert
Male 15-16: Charlie Williams, Bozeman, 9:10; Ollie Allen, Bozeman, 29:51; Gideon Holmes, Billings, 31:04.
Male 17-18: Cameron Ellefson, Billings, 31:58; Zach Williams, Bozeman, 32:26.
Male 40-44: Eric Dixon, 31:42.
Male 45-49: Chad McNeese, Billings, 28:11; Charles Honea, 28:24.
Enduro Junior-Novice
Male 13-14: Bridger Clavadetscher, Laurel, 17:50; Sam Mcgee, Billings, 18:04
Male 15-16: Morgan Justice, Park City, 15:33; Elijah Brown, Billings ,20:11.
Male 30-34: Mclaine Heringer, Billings, 16:14.
Male 45-49: Jason Gardipee, 16:33.
Male 50-54: Jess Mcgee, Billings, 18:25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.