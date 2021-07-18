Cycling

Mountain bike

XC Expert

Male 17-18: Cameron Ellefson, Billings,1:08:50; Riley Scherer, Billings,1:11:14.

Male 30-34: Jake Thuesen, Billings, 1:08:47.

Male 35-39: Trevor Hartman, Billings, 1:02:10; Abram Hagstrom, Billings, 1:11:13; Tanner Woodcock, Red Lodge, 1:17:01.

Male 40-44: Jesse Martin, Billings, 1:02:13; Terry Cahill, Billings, 1:06:47.

Male 45-49: Chad Mcneese, Billings, 57:20.

Male 50-54: Andrew Allen, Bozeman, 1:15:0.

Male 55-59: Scott Boone, Billings,1:09:35; John Salo, Billings, 1:12:05; Patrick Duey, Laurel, 1:36:09.

XC Junior-Novice

Male 6-8: Kian Cahill, Billings MT, 57:22.

Female 6-8: Lauren Duey, Laurel, 42:40.

Female 9-10: Sinead Cahill, Billings, 50:01.

Male 11-12: Wyatt Duey, Laurel, 23:38; Samuel Duey, Laurel, 28:37; Isaac Holmes, Billings, 32:17.

Female 11-12: Avery Chilton, Billings, 41:33.

Male 13-14: Aidan Rain, Billings, 25:34; Aiden Martin, Billings, 29:17; Maxsen Nemitz, Billings, 29:30.

Male 30-34: Ryan Carlson, Billings, 25:36.

Male 55-59: Michael Massey, Billings, 39:35.

Male 65-69: Dan Close,Greybull WY, 28:06.

Enduro Expert

Male 15-16: Charlie Williams, Bozeman, 9:10; Ollie Allen, Bozeman, 29:51; Gideon Holmes, Billings, 31:04.

Male 17-18: Cameron Ellefson, Billings, 31:58; Zach Williams, Bozeman, 32:26.

Male 40-44: Eric Dixon, 31:42.

Male 45-49: Chad McNeese, Billings, 28:11; Charles Honea, 28:24.

Enduro Junior-Novice

Male 13-14: Bridger Clavadetscher, Laurel, 17:50; Sam Mcgee, Billings, 18:04

Male 15-16: Morgan Justice, Park City, 15:33; Elijah Brown, Billings ,20:11.

Male 30-34: Mclaine Heringer, Billings, 16:14.

Male 45-49: Jason Gardipee, 16:33.

Male 50-54: Jess Mcgee, Billings, 18:25.

Tags

Load comments