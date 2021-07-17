Big Sky State Games

Cycling

Road Race

40 mile

Female

Overall: Taylor Baird, Billings, MT, 2:02:37.36; Brenda Rose, Billings, MT, 2:03:39.04; Natalie Rehklau, Billings, MT, 2:53:43.80.

13-14: Natalie Rehklau, Billings, 2:53:43.80.

30-34: Taylor Baird, Billings, MT, 2:02:37.36.

55-59: Brenda Rose, Billings, MT, 2:03:39.04.

Male

Overall: Brian Bills, Jordan, MT, 1:36:48.03; Brad Lawson, Hamilton, MT, 1:36:48.05; Eric Smith, Billings, MT, 1:36:48.14.

30-34: Brian Bills, Jordan, MT, 1:36:48.03; Eric Smith, Billings, MT, 1:36:48.14.

45-49: Brad Lawson, Hamilton, MT, 1:36:48.05.

25 Mile

Female

Overall: Lisa White, Laurel, MT, 1:23:44.28; Kim Jakub, Billings, MT; 1:26:57.82; Elizabeth Ciemins, Billings, MT, 1:31:55.85.

19-24: Elizabeth Ciemins, Billings, MT, 1:31:55.85.

30-34: Lisa White, Laurel, MT, 1:23:44.28.

40-44: Kim Jakub, Billings, MT, 1:26:57.82.

Male

Overall: Louis Engels, Billings, MT, 1:14:38.70; Terry Cahill, Billings, MT, 1:16:03.64; Dale Jones, Billings, 1:16:21.41.

35-39: Louis Engels, Billings, MT, 1:14:38.70.

40-44: Terry Cahill, Billings, MT, 1:16:03.64.

55-59: Dale Jones, Billings, 1:16:21.41.

12 Mile

Female

Overall: Carrie La Seur, Billings, MT, 44:19.87; Kim Bernstein, Lovell, WY, 46:27.74.

45-49: Carrie La Seur, Billings, MT, 44:19.87.

50-54: Kim Bernstein, Lovell, WY, 46:27.74.

Male

Overall: Kody Heiser, Billings, MT, 36:58.87; Bryan Brosious, Frenchtown, MT, 37:02.55; James Streicher, Billings, MT, 43:49.10.

30-34: Kody Heiser, Billings, MT, 36:58.87. 35-39: Bryan Brosious, Frenchtown, MT, 37:02.55.

60-64: James Streicher, Billings, MT, 43:49.10.

