Equestrian Event Jumping & Dressage 

Jumping .70 Meters (Youth and Adult) Youth (0-17): Amelia Smith, Billings; Chloe Thompson, Billings; Maya Lorenzini, Big Timber.

Jumping .75 Meters (Youth and Adult) Youth (0-17): Maya Lorenzini, Big Timber; Chloe Thompson, Billings; Amelia Smith, Billings.

Jumping .80 Meters (Youth and Adult) Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman, Gardner.

Jumping .80 Meters (Youth and Adult) Youth (0-17): Kate Stauffer, Billings.

Jumping .85 Meters (Youth and Adult) Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman, Gardner; Aysia Caseres, Billings; Bralynn Steppe, Laurel.

Jumping .85 Meters (Youth and Adult) Youth (0-17): Kate Stauffer, Billings; Kate Stauffer, Billings.

Jumping .90 Meters (Youth and Adult) Adult (18-up): Aysia Caseres, Billings; Bralynn Steppe, Laurel.

Jumping .90 Meters (Youth and Adult) Youth (0-17): Kate Stauffer, Billings.

Jumping Cross Rails (Youth and Adult) Adult (18-up): Kayla Seamon, Gardner.

Jumping Cross Rails (Youth and Adult) Youth (0-17): Addisyn Chapa, Custer; Olivia Vezain, Bridger; Abigail Rigby.

Dressage First Level Test 1 Adult (18-up): Erin Toone, Billings.

Dressage First Level Test 3 Adult (18-up): Nadine Horning, Laurel.

Dressage Introductory Test A Adult (18-up): Abigail Hornik, Billings.

Dressage Introductory Test A Youth (0-17): Addisyn Chapa, Custer; Ava Sawicki, Billings.

Dressage Introductory Test B Adult (18-up): Abigail Hornik, Billings; Samantha White, Billings.

Dressage Introductory Test B Youth (0-17): Ava Sawicki, Billings; Lindsay Dillon, Billings.

Dressage Introductory Test C Adult (18-up): Kat Elting, Billings.

Jumping Piles of Poles (Youth and Adult) Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman, Gardner.

Jumping Piles of Poles (Youth and Adult) Youth (0-17): Olivia Vezain, Bridger; Kaitlyn Anderson, Billings.

Dressage Second Level Test 1 Adult (18-up): Nadine Horning, Laurel.

Dressage Training Level Test 1 Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman, Gardner.

Dressage Training Level Test 1 Adult (18-up): Kat Elting, Billings; Kayla Seaman, Gardner.

Dressage Training Level Test 1 Youth (0-17): Madeleine Prill, Billings; Selena Ramirez, Billings.

Dressage Training Level Test 2 Open (All Ages): Marina Davis, Billings.

Dressage Training Level Test 3 Adult (18-up): Erin Toone, Billings.

Dressage Training Level Test 3 Open (All Ages): Marina Davis, Billings.

Dressage Western Dressage Basic Level 1 Test 1 Youth (0-17): Ciarra Sunshine Rea, Park City.

Dressage Western Dressage Basic Level Test 3 Adult (18-up): Joan Grauman.

Dressage Western Dressage Basic Level Test 3 Youth (0-17): Ciarra Sunshine Rea, Park city, MT;

Dressage Western Dressage Basic Level Test 4 Adult (18-up): Joan Grauman.

