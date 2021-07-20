Big Sky State Games

Golf

2021 Golf 18 Hole Individual Age (16-up) M 1st Flight: Mike Nitschke, Billings, MT; Tuff Harris, Billings, MT; Sean Henderson, Billings, MT.

2021 Golf 18 Hole Individual Age (16-up) M 2nd Flight: Kasey Nicholson, Billings, MT; Steve Loy, Billings, MT; Ted Lewis, Billings, MT,  Reg Gibbs, Billings, MT.

2021 Golf 18 Hole Individual Age (16-up) M 3rd Flight: Charles Smith, Billings, MT; Brendon Cady, Billings, MT; Travis Brockie, Fort Washakie, MT.

2021 Golf Best Ball (18 Hole) Best Ball Age (16-up) F: Gina Zeilstra - Karen Smith, Billings, MT; Linda Adams - Jodie Adams, Billings, MT; Elvira Wilcox - Judy Reid, Billings, MT.

2021 Golf Best Ball (18 Hole) Best Ball Age (16-up) M: Scott Sears - Taylor Sears, Billings, MT; Jon Susott - Alex Delcamp, Worden, MT; Justin Hunter - Stuart Cozzens, Billings, MT.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Ages 11-14 F: Berkley Park; Paige Loberg; Bailey Bruce.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Ages 15-17 F: Kadence Fischer; Isabella Johnson: Rebecca Washington.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Ages 8-10 F: Cailyn Rudolph; Clare Jensen; Avery Norman.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Age 11 M: Colin Jensen; Jack Nielsen; Cord Logan.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Age 12 M: Avery Hunter; Evan Zeilstra; Ty Telford.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Age 13 M: Royce Taylor; Caleb Fornshell; Jackson Eckley.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Age 14 M: Logan Connolly; Alexander Brester; Palmer Coleman.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Age 15 M: Landon Olson; Kyle Kennah; Josh Sears.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Ages 16-17 M: Cade Wagner; Sam Norman; Eli Weisenberger.

2021 Golf  Golf Jr Ages 8-10 M: Silas Wyckoff; Shawn Bryson; Dax Winterholler.

