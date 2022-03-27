Big Sky State Games 

Ice Hockey Open results

at Sidney

Mites Coed: Dickinson Rascals, Dickinson; Dakota Ice Pirates, Williston; Fighting Mammoth, Williston.

Peewee Coed: Dickinson Players Sports B&G Peewee, Dickinson; Frackin Kraken, Dickinson; Richland Republicans, Sidney. 

Squirts Coed: Dickinson Venom, Dickinson; MonDak Devils, Fairview; Havre Ice Hawks, Havre. 

Bantams Coed: Roughnecks, Williston; Dickinson Dusters, Dickinson; Dickinson Players Sports B&G Bantam, Dickinson.

