Big Sky State Games
Ice hockey
at Sidney
3 on 3 Hockey Mites (Coed): Williston Mites, Williston; Williston Flyers, Williston; Little Big Sticks, Dickinson.
3 on 3 Hockey PeeWee (Coed): Dickinson Player's Sport Bar & Grill, Dickinson; Jr. Bobcats Light, Dickinson; Montana Snipers, Dickinson.
3 on 3 Hockey Squirt (Coed): Roughnecks White, Williston; Roughnecks Black, Williston; Sidney Storm, Sidney.
3 on 3 Hockey Bantam (Coed): Dickinson Mighty Ducks, Dickinson; Dickinson Elite, Dickinson; Montana Mullets, Glasgow.
