Judo
Mixed 5 to 6 White Belt: Anastyn Fread, Billings; Krew Humphries, Boise, ID; Ezry Olson, Billings.
Male 5 to 7 White Belt: Boaz Kohler, Billings; Ralston Yurko, Billings.
Male 6 to 7 White Belt: Kade Mowrey, Billings; Marley Cook, Billings.
Mixed 6 to 7 White/Yellow Belt: Reese Humphries, Boise, ID; Clinton Reeder, Casper, WY; Donovan Doll, Billings.
Female 8 White/Orange Belt: Elizabeth Friesen, Billings; Eliana Serrato, Dickinson, ND.
Judo Male 9 to 10 Yellow/Orange/Green: Titus Friesen, Billings; Kole Blayszczak, Casper, WY; Sean Gallinger, Casper, WY.
Mixed 9 to 11 White/Yellow Belt: Emery Humphries, Boise, ID; Isaac Gallinger, Casper, WY; Scarlett Hoiness, Billings.
Mixed 11 to 12 Blue Belt: Aayden Rogers, Casper, WY; Danyka Doll, Billings.
Male 12 White/Blue Belt: Holden Hoiness, Billings; Christopher Copper, Casper, WY.
Male 12 to 14 Blue/Brown Belt: Holden Hoiness, Billings; Izayah Widdicombe, Billings; Trace Blayszczak, Casper, WY.
Male 12 to 13 Yellow/Blue Belt: Kingston Oe, Billings; Landon Smith, Casper, WY.
Male 15 to 17 Yellow/Brown Belt: Azael Widdicombe, Billings; Tanner Fouch, Billings; Gary Tong, Casper, WY.
Female 15 to 19 Yellow/Blue Belt: Tessa Milne, Casper, WY; Isabella Peters, Casper, WY; Allie Urbanski, Missoula.
Male Adult Open Division: Erik Boerner, Dickinson, ND; Jayson OldFather, Golden, CO; Sebastian Spada, Bozeman.
Male Adult Open Division 2: Colin McGuire, Bozeman; Willis Mccall, Huntley; Casey Gallinger, Casper, WY.
Male Adult Open Division Heavyweight: William Buzzell, Missoula; Wyatt Sorenson, Bozeman; Rory McQuerry, Casper, WY.
Male Adult Novice Division: Jose Serrato, Dickinson, ND; Isaiah Timbers, Casper, WY; Ramon Fernandez, Bozeman.
