Big Sky State Games Junior Golf

Lake Hills

Monday

Boys

16-17: 1. Cade Wagner 37; 2. Sam Norman 38; 3. Eli Weisenberger 39

15: 1. Landon Olson 44; 2. Kyle Kennah 44; 3. Josh Sears 53

14: 1. Logan Connolly 34; 2. Alexander Brester 41; 3. Palmer Coleman 42

13: 1. Royce Taylor 37; 2. Caleb Fornshell 37; 3. Jackson Eckley 38

12: 1. Avery Hunter 46; 2. Evan Zeilstra 51; 3. Ty Telford 52

11: 1. Colin Jensen 40; 2. Jack Nielsen 46; 3. Cord Logan 48

8-10: 1. Silas Wyckoff 21; 2. Shawn Bryson 22; 3. Dax Winterholler 24

Girls

15-17: 1. Kadence Fischer 40; 2. Isabella Johnson 42; 3. Rebecca Washington 42

11-14: 1. Berkley Park 47; 2. Paige Loberg 53; 3. Bailey Bruce 54

8-10: 1. Cailyn Rudolph 24; 2. Clare Jensen 26; 3. Avery Norman 26

