Big Sky State Games
Karate
Breaking Adult Black Belt Male: Aaron Vigil, Worland, WY.
Breaking Adult Underblack Male: James Hinshaw, Miles City, MT; Matthew Nelson, Miles City, MT; Ethan Damiano, Worland, WY.
Breaking Age 12 & Under Male: Rayden Damiano, Worland, WY; Braxton Allan, Williston, ND; Riley Dworshak, Worland, WY.
Breaking Age 13-15 Male: Mason Sparks, Miles City, MT; Bishop Engle, Molt, MT; Jayden Shupe, Williston, ND.
Kata Adult Black Belt Male: Aaron Vigil, Worland, WY; Kris Keys, Laurel, MT; Colton Kramarich, Billings, MT.
Kata Adult Underblack Male: Ethan Damiano, Worland, WY; Chase Kramarich, Billings, MT; Dashia Sifuentes, Billings, MT.
Kata Adult Underblack Seniors Male: Joshua Scott, Roundup, MT; James Hinshaw, Miles City, MT.
Kata Age 0-6 Male: Riley Dworshak, Worland, WY; Arlee Gumkelley, Billings, MT; Jensen Atkinson, Worland, WY.
Kata Age 07-9 Advanced Female: Annabella Sifuentes, Billings, MT; Braxton Allan, Williston, ND; Rayden Damiano, Worland, WY.
Kata Age 07-9 Beginner Female: Melodee Roring, Billings, MT; Idenjae Carlton, Roundup, MT; Gwendalyn Granneman, Billings, MT.
Kata Age 10-12 Advanced Male: Phoenix Corrie, Williston, ND; Rieal Boyer, Billings, MT; Oliver Slater, Williston, ND.
Kata Age 10-12 Beginner Male: Lucas Scott, Billings, MT; Benjamin Granneman, Billings, MT; Dustin Flores, Williston, ND.
Kata Age 13-15 Male: Bishop Engle, Molt, MT; Jayden Shupe, Williston, ND; Arlie Wright, Billings, MT.
Sparring Adult Black Belt Male: Kris Keys, Laurel, MT; Colton Kramarich, Billings, MT.
Sparring Adult Underblack Male: Chase Kramarich, Billings, MT; Ethan Damiano, Worland, WY; Colbey Skinner, Billings, MT.
Sparring Adult Underblack Seniors Male: Joshua Scott, Billings, MT; Kenneth Boyer, Billings, MT; James Hinshaw, Miles City, MT.
Sparring Age 0-6 Male: Riley Dworshak, Worland, WY; Arlee Gumkelley, Billings, MT; Jensen Atkinson, Worland, WY.
Sparring Age 07-9 Advanced Male: Braxton Allan, Williston, ND; Finley Gumkelley, Billings, MT; Rayden Damiano, Worland, WY.
Sparring Age 07-9 Beginner Male: Idenjae Carlton, Roundup, MT; Braxton Allen, Williston, ND;
Sparring Age 10-12 Advance Male: Phoenix Corrie, Williston, ND; Lucas Shupe, Williston, ND; Hailey Wall, Worland, WY.
Sparring Age 10-12 Beginner Male: Hammel Gonzalez, Williston, ND; Kellen Booth, Billings, MT; Dalton Austin, Billings, MT.
Sparring Age 13-15 Male: Bishop Engle, Molt, MT; Jayden Shupe, Williston, ND; Mason Sparks, Miles City, MT.
Weapons 12 & Under Female: Hailey Wall, Worland, WY; Phoenix Corrie, Williston, ND; Finley Gumkelley, Billings, MT.
Weapons 13-15 Male: Bishop Engle, Molt, MT; Noah Oakes, Roundup, MT.
Weapons Adult Black Belt Male: Aaron Vigil, Worland, WY; Baylie Redman, Billings, MT; Kris Keys, Laurel, MT.
Weapons Adult Under Black Belt Male: Ethan Damiano, Worland, WY; Mary Phillips, Roundup, MT; James Hinshaw, Miles City, MT.
Peewee Grand Champion: Phoenix Corrie.
Junior Grand Champion: Bishop Engle.
Underblack Grand Champion: Ethan Damiano.
2021 Karate Black Grand Champion: Aaron Vigil.
2021 Karate Team Sparring: Macho Burritos (Kris Keys, Mary Phillips, Kenneth Boyer); Royal Purples (Luke Hayes, Colbey Skinner, James Hinshaw); JKF (Joshua Scott, Colton Kramarich, Chase Kramarich).
