Olympic weightlifting 

Olympic Junior (18-20): Cole Bechtold, Huntley.

Olympic Masters (35+): Melissa Rasmussen, Sheridan, WY.

Olympic Masters (35+): Ben Hunn, Great Falls.

Olympic Masters (35+): Toni Wilson, Shepherd.

Olympic Senior (21-34): Christina Landry, Billings.

Olympic Senior (21-34): Patrick Landry, Billings.

Olympic Youth (17 & under): Myah Nielsen, Billings.

Olympic Youth (17 & under): Aiden Wilson, Shepherd.

Olympic Youth (17 & under): Paige Gershmel, Billings.

Olympic Youth (17 & under): Gabe Kolstad, Billings; Rigdon Nielsen, Billings.

