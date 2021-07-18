Olympic weightlifting
Olympic Junior (18-20): Cole Bechtold, Huntley.
Olympic Masters (35+): Melissa Rasmussen, Sheridan, WY.
Olympic Masters (35+): Ben Hunn, Great Falls.
Olympic Masters (35+): Toni Wilson, Shepherd.
Olympic Senior (21-34): Christina Landry, Billings.
Olympic Senior (21-34): Patrick Landry, Billings.
Olympic Youth (17 & under): Myah Nielsen, Billings.
Olympic Youth (17 & under): Aiden Wilson, Shepherd.
Olympic Youth (17 & under): Paige Gershmel, Billings.
Olympic Youth (17 & under): Gabe Kolstad, Billings; Rigdon Nielsen, Billings.
