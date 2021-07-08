Big Sky State Games

Open Water Swimming

1K non-wetsuit F (11-12): Kyla Kaufman, Billings, 18:49.

1K non-wetsuit F (15-17): Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman, 17:06; Claire Kaufman, Billings, 17:27; Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 17:55.

1K non-wetsuit F (45-49): Elisabeth Colacino, Glasgow, 33:57.

1K non-wetsuit M (25-29): Kyle Raymond, Billings, 25:53.

1K wetsuit F (30-34): Kaycee Laughery, Billings, 32:19.

1K wetsuit M (40-44): Bo Laughery, Billings, 39:29.

3K non-wetsuit F (11-12): Ella Klies, Billings, 44:44; Vanessa Sheridan, Billings, 47:30.

3K non-wetsuit F (13-14): Myrka Hardy, Billings, 44:01; Bailey Rehm, Billings, 47:30; Kelly Early, Billings, 47:33.

3K non-wetsuit F (15-17): Samantha Sheridan, Billings, 40:42; Lexi Carrey, Billings, 42:23; Kylie Tininenko, Billings, 47:07.

3K non-wetsuit F (25-29): Elizabeth Hainsworth, Billings, 56:44.

3K non-wetsuit M (11-12): Kaleb Montgomery, Billings, 53:24.

3K non-wetsuit M (15-17): Tucker Rice, Billings, 40:32; Huynh Long, Billings, 41:26; Ethan Brown, Billings, 43:52.

3K non-wetsuit M (18-19): Liam Kern, Billings, 40:30.

3K non-wetsuit M (20-24): Michael Van Keuren, Billings, 40:54.

3K non-wetsuit M (45-49): Joel Schweiger, Billings, 44:44.

3K non-wetsuit M (70+): Don Cuthill, Billings, 54:04.

Tags

Load comments