Big Sky State Games
Open Water Swimming
1K non-wetsuit F (11-12): Kyla Kaufman, Billings, 18:49.
1K non-wetsuit F (15-17): Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman, 17:06; Claire Kaufman, Billings, 17:27; Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 17:55.
1K non-wetsuit F (45-49): Elisabeth Colacino, Glasgow, 33:57.
1K non-wetsuit M (25-29): Kyle Raymond, Billings, 25:53.
1K wetsuit F (30-34): Kaycee Laughery, Billings, 32:19.
1K wetsuit M (40-44): Bo Laughery, Billings, 39:29.
3K non-wetsuit F (11-12): Ella Klies, Billings, 44:44; Vanessa Sheridan, Billings, 47:30.
3K non-wetsuit F (13-14): Myrka Hardy, Billings, 44:01; Bailey Rehm, Billings, 47:30; Kelly Early, Billings, 47:33.
3K non-wetsuit F (15-17): Samantha Sheridan, Billings, 40:42; Lexi Carrey, Billings, 42:23; Kylie Tininenko, Billings, 47:07.
3K non-wetsuit F (25-29): Elizabeth Hainsworth, Billings, 56:44.
3K non-wetsuit M (11-12): Kaleb Montgomery, Billings, 53:24.
3K non-wetsuit M (15-17): Tucker Rice, Billings, 40:32; Huynh Long, Billings, 41:26; Ethan Brown, Billings, 43:52.
3K non-wetsuit M (18-19): Liam Kern, Billings, 40:30.
3K non-wetsuit M (20-24): Michael Van Keuren, Billings, 40:54.
3K non-wetsuit M (45-49): Joel Schweiger, Billings, 44:44.
3K non-wetsuit M (70+): Don Cuthill, Billings, 54:04.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.