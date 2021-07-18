Pentathlon 

Men 200 Meter Dash 70-74: 1, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 42.49. 2, Sorenson, Alan, Havre, 58.40.

Men 1,500 Meter Dash 70-74: 1, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 7:47.01. 2, Sorenson, Alan, Havre, 11:27.80.

Men Long Jump 70-74 Outdoor Pentathlon: 1, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 1.98m. 2, Sorenson, Alan, Havre, 1.86m.

Men Discus Throw 70-74 Outdoor Pentathlon: 1, Sorenson, Alan, Havre, 26.52m. 2, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 12.67m.

Men Javelin Throw 70-74 Outdoor Pentathlon: 1, Sorenson, Alan, Havre, 19.52m. 2, Snodgrass, Micah, Joliet, 12.72m.

Tags

Load comments