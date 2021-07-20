Big Sky State Games

Pickleball

2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Advanced F: Ilja Kraske - Renee Wollerman, Billings, MT; Bev Mchugh - Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi, Billings, MT; Danielle Greeno - Jill Branch, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Advanced M: Greg Kraske - Travis Greeno, Billings, MT; Sean Mccotter - Mike Post, Billings, MT; Luke Mclaughlin - Rocky Guerrero, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Beginner F: Elizabeth Hanson - Mary Davis, Billings, MT; Jamie McNea - Susan Shald, Billings, MT; Mary Faber - Jess Faber, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Beginner M: Tyler Dietz - Zach Dietz, Billings, MT; Al Greeno - Clark Johnson, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Intermediate F: Anne Schmidt - Carrie Spinti, Great Falls, MT; Constance Heidenreich - Laquita Andrews, Billings, MT; Kennedy Hildebrand - Koye Hildebrand, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Intermediate M: Nate Swenson - Carson Bruyere, Billings, MT; Mike Stevens - Tom Willis, Billings, MT; Mike Schieno - Daryl Recanati, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Advanced: Renee Wollenman - Mike Post, Big Horn, WY; Danielle Greeno - Travis Greeno, Billings, MT; Bev Mchugh - Brian McHugh, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Beginners: Elizabeth Hanson - Tyler Dietz, Billings, MT; Mary Davis - Zach Dietz, Molt, MT; Jamie McNea - Clark Johnson, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Intermediate A: Darcy Conway - Tom Willis, Billings, MT; Jill Branch - Paul Dunphy, Billings, MT; Kennedy Hildebrand - Mike Stevens, Billings, MT.

2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Intermediate B: Constance Heidenreich - Daryl Recanati, Billings, MT; Tammy Waddell - Scott Waddell, Great Falls, MT; Mindy May - Dylan May, Missoula, MT.

