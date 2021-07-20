Big Sky State Games
Pickleball
2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Advanced F: Ilja Kraske - Renee Wollerman, Billings, MT; Bev Mchugh - Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi, Billings, MT; Danielle Greeno - Jill Branch, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Advanced M: Greg Kraske - Travis Greeno, Billings, MT; Sean Mccotter - Mike Post, Billings, MT; Luke Mclaughlin - Rocky Guerrero, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Beginner F: Elizabeth Hanson - Mary Davis, Billings, MT; Jamie McNea - Susan Shald, Billings, MT; Mary Faber - Jess Faber, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Beginner M: Tyler Dietz - Zach Dietz, Billings, MT; Al Greeno - Clark Johnson, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Intermediate F: Anne Schmidt - Carrie Spinti, Great Falls, MT; Constance Heidenreich - Laquita Andrews, Billings, MT; Kennedy Hildebrand - Koye Hildebrand, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Doubles Intermediate M: Nate Swenson - Carson Bruyere, Billings, MT; Mike Stevens - Tom Willis, Billings, MT; Mike Schieno - Daryl Recanati, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Advanced: Renee Wollenman - Mike Post, Big Horn, WY; Danielle Greeno - Travis Greeno, Billings, MT; Bev Mchugh - Brian McHugh, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Beginners: Elizabeth Hanson - Tyler Dietz, Billings, MT; Mary Davis - Zach Dietz, Molt, MT; Jamie McNea - Clark Johnson, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Intermediate A: Darcy Conway - Tom Willis, Billings, MT; Jill Branch - Paul Dunphy, Billings, MT; Kennedy Hildebrand - Mike Stevens, Billings, MT.
2021 Pickleball Adult Mixed Doubles Intermediate B: Constance Heidenreich - Daryl Recanati, Billings, MT; Tammy Waddell - Scott Waddell, Great Falls, MT; Mindy May - Dylan May, Missoula, MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.