Big Sky State Games

Powerlifting

Results

Full Power 63 kg (Female) Junior (19-23) F: Kaidyn Harris, Billings, MT.

Full Power 57 kg (Female) Junior (19-23) F: Elizabeth Pacella, Eureka, MT.

Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Master I (40-49) F: Jennifer Keeland, Park City, MT.

Full Power 83 kg (Male) Master I (40-49) M: Jonathan Hartzler, Billings, MT.

Full Power 105 kg (Male) Master I (40-49) M: Daniel Musfeldt, Billings, MT; Joseph Landry, Billings, MT.

Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Master III (60-69) F: Grace Frankforter, Billings, MT Gold.

Full Power 83 kg (Male) Master III (60-69) M: Merle Phipps, Livingston, MT.

Full Power 63 kg (Female) Open (14-up) F: Kaidyn Harris, Billings, MT.

Full Power 84 kg (Female) Open (14-up) F: Bonny Beth L. Olson, Billings, MT.

Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Open (14-up) F: Ashley Nielsen, Billings, MT; Samantha Paul, Billings, MT; Jennifer Keeland, Park City, MT.

Full Power 93 kg (Male) Open (14-up) M: Rikko Bolotas, Billings, MT.

 Full Power 105 kg (Male) Open (14-up) M: Scott Phipps, Livingston, MT Gold.

Full Power 83 kg (Male) Open (14-up) M: Jonathan Hartzler, Billings, MT; Kyle Brangers, Red Lodge, MT.

Full Power 63 kg (Female) Sub Junior Age (14-18) F: Brooklyn Sullivan, Billings, MT.

Full Power 84 kg (Female) Sub Junior Age (14-18) F: Mikayla Vonlangen, Billings, MT.

Full Power 53 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Aiden Wilson, Shepherd, MT.

Full Power 74 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Charles Yunker, Belgrade, MT.

Full Power 83 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Cole Bechtold, Huntley, MT.

Full Power 72 kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Kara Landry, Billings, MT.

Full Power 63 kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Kendra Carter, Billings, MT.

Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Sara Niemi, Missoula, MT.

Full Power 84 kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Toni Wilson, Shepherd, MT; Melissa Rasmussen, Sheridan, WY.

Push/Pull 105 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Eli Dickson, Billings, MT Gold.

