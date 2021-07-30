Big Sky State Games
Powerlifting
Results
Full Power 63 kg (Female) Junior (19-23) F: Kaidyn Harris, Billings, MT.
Full Power 57 kg (Female) Junior (19-23) F: Elizabeth Pacella, Eureka, MT.
Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Master I (40-49) F: Jennifer Keeland, Park City, MT.
Full Power 83 kg (Male) Master I (40-49) M: Jonathan Hartzler, Billings, MT.
Full Power 105 kg (Male) Master I (40-49) M: Daniel Musfeldt, Billings, MT; Joseph Landry, Billings, MT.
Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Master III (60-69) F: Grace Frankforter, Billings, MT Gold.
Full Power 83 kg (Male) Master III (60-69) M: Merle Phipps, Livingston, MT.
Full Power 63 kg (Female) Open (14-up) F: Kaidyn Harris, Billings, MT.
Full Power 84 kg (Female) Open (14-up) F: Bonny Beth L. Olson, Billings, MT.
Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Open (14-up) F: Ashley Nielsen, Billings, MT; Samantha Paul, Billings, MT; Jennifer Keeland, Park City, MT.
Full Power 93 kg (Male) Open (14-up) M: Rikko Bolotas, Billings, MT.
Full Power 105 kg (Male) Open (14-up) M: Scott Phipps, Livingston, MT Gold.
Full Power 83 kg (Male) Open (14-up) M: Jonathan Hartzler, Billings, MT; Kyle Brangers, Red Lodge, MT.
Full Power 63 kg (Female) Sub Junior Age (14-18) F: Brooklyn Sullivan, Billings, MT.
Full Power 84 kg (Female) Sub Junior Age (14-18) F: Mikayla Vonlangen, Billings, MT.
Full Power 53 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Aiden Wilson, Shepherd, MT.
Full Power 74 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Charles Yunker, Belgrade, MT.
Full Power 83 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Cole Bechtold, Huntley, MT.
Full Power 72 kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Kara Landry, Billings, MT.
Full Power 63 kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Kendra Carter, Billings, MT.
Full Power 84+ kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Sara Niemi, Missoula, MT.
Full Power 84 kg (Female) Sub Master (35-39) F: Toni Wilson, Shepherd, MT; Melissa Rasmussen, Sheridan, WY.
Push/Pull 105 kg (Male) Sub Junior Age (14-18) M: Eli Dickson, Billings, MT Gold.
