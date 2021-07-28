Big Sky State Games
Racquetball
Doubles 50+ M: Rod Lorenz - Steve Dorman, Billings, MT; Dave Weber - Chip Crees, Billings, MT; Thomas Beeson - Tim Stoltz, Miles City, MT;
Doubles A: Lori Daily - Leroy Kountz, Glasgow, MT Gold; Sarah Weber - Dave Weber, Laurel, MT;
Doubles A M: Leroy Kountz - Lori Daily, Glasgow, MT; Rod Lorenz - Chip Crees, Billings, MT; Dave Weber - S. Weber, Billings, MT;
Doubles Mixed F: Sarah Weber - Andy Ekblad, Laurel, MT; Eileen Ziler - Ryan Weber, Billings, MT; Lori Daily - Leroy Kountz, Glasgow, MT;
Doubles Mixed M: Andy Ekblad - Sarah Weber, Billings, MT; Ryan Weber - Eileen Ziler, Billings, MT; Leroy Kountz - Lori Daily, Glasgow, MT;
Doubles Open M: Andy Ekblad - Ryan Weber, Billings, MT; Kenneth Loose - Ty Hedelan, Billings, MT; Mark Hale - Tyler Thielen, Billings, MT;
Singles Open M: Ty Hedalen, Billings, MT Gold; Andy Ekblad, Billings, MT Silver; Tyler Thielen, Gillette, WY;
