Big Sky State Games
Running
Road Race
Half-Marathon
Female
15-18: Marion Hugs, Hardin, MT, 2:08:37.53.
19-24: Katherine Browning, Billings, MT, 1:39:45.38; Marissa Dutton, Livingston, MT, 1:40:50.87; Kaitlyn Benson, Billings, MT, 1:58:27.66.
25-29: Sarah Canfield, Belgrade, MT, 1:49:41.34; Kaylee Vandjelovic, Billings, MT, 2:00:41.06; Jessilyn Larsen, Billings, MT, 2:15:50.41.
30-34: Jill Alden, Hardin, MT, 2:06:16.48.
35-39: Janene Wilkey, Billings, MT, 1:55:16.54; Julie Beicken, Billings, MT, 2:01:53.85; Carla Ljunggren, Billings, MT, 2:08:13.46;
40-44: Lauren Zent, Billings, MT, 1:36:31.65; Stacey McManamen, Big Timber, MT, 1:50:20.99; Heather Bartlett, Saratoga, WY, 1:53:08.07.
45-49: Alicia Vann, Billings, MT, 2:02:52.06; Betty Franklin, East Helena, MT, 2:32:29.58.
50-54: Holly Nitschke, Billings, MT, 2:24:15.67; Michelle Cox, Lincoln, NE, 2:51:43.64.
65-69: Patricia Thompson, Billings, MT, 2:26:50.51.
Male
15-18: Trey Templet, Billings, MT, 1:39:07.17.
19-24: Emmanuel Espinosa, Belgrade, MT, 2:14:33.13.
30-34: Patrick Geary, Sheridan, WY, 1:25:38.34. Dj Stewart, Crow Agency, MT, 1:59:21.60.
35-39: Scott Flatlip, Crow Agency, MT, 1:36:20.09; William Plowman, Roberts, MT, Martin Hart, Billings, MT, 1:50:15.43.
40-44: Blake Holiday, Billings, MT, 1:40:10.39; Monty Pretty Weasel, Crow Agency, MT, 1:53:45.75; Tanner Franklin, East Helena, MT, 2:32:29.56.
45-49: Mark Poons, Billings, MT, 1:44:13.22; Ryan Spoonemore, Billings, MT, 1:47:22.46; Goldstein Little Eagle, Billings, MT, 1:53:47.68.
50-54: Shane Giese, Billings, MT, 2:11:11.03.
60-64: Brad Coutant, Billings, MT, 2:23:46.82.
65-69: Chris Tippett, Butte, MT, 1:43:37.08; Robert Loveridge, Helena, MT, 2:02:57.63.
70-74: David Stauffer, Red Lodge, MT, 2:04:21.05; Cecil Pegram, Billings, MT, 2:45:20.10.
10k
Female
9-10: Makenna Kloeckner, Billings, MT, 1:21:20.09.
11-12: Josclynn Reich, Billings, MT, 1:07:59.71.
15-18: Grace Moffitt-Friede, Harlem, MT, 45:35.04; Anna Terry, Chinook, MT, 46:04.57; Ella Breen, Laurel, MT, 49:19.36.
19-24: Amanda Peterson, Billings, MT, 38:30.16.
25-29: Mary Felig, Billings, MT, 38:17.20; Kelsey Thorne, 41:01.14; Carly Hammond, Malta, MT, 48:21.63.
35-39: Chelsea Dana, Billings, MT, 40:50.61; Jacqualine Brush, Billings, MT, 1:21:06.56.
40-44: Veronica Melby, Sidney, MT, 49:01.48; Erin Breen, Laurel, MT, 52:13.52; Shawna Pitts, Avondale Estates, GA, 54:20.77.
45-49: Stephanie Ezell, Park City, MT, 57:30.84; Janell Porter, Gillette, WY, 1:06:11.31.
50-54: Virginia Power, Billings, MT, 1:06:06.53; Donna Mize, Laurel, MT, 1:31:56.73.
55-59: Julie Whitworth, Billings, MT, 51:40.37; Shelley Phelps, Billings, MT, 59:15.06; Kathie Golder, Laurel, MT, 1:09:26.62.
60-64: Andrea Larned, Laurel, MT, 1:29:24.33.
65-69: Terrie Hoyt, Red Lodge, MT, 1:11:07.21.
70-74: Rachel Cox, Billings, MT, 1:16:21.97.
Male
13-14: Mekhi Ladson, Hardin, MT, 44:00.87. Miles Jefferson, Crow Agency, MT, 1:04:09.07.
15-18: Kanalu Wong, San Antonio, TX, 40:27.04; Andrew Stump III, Hardin, MT, 41:31.43; Mason Templet, Billings, MT, 48:14.99.
19-24: Chris Bird Hat, Wolf Point, MT, 1:03:47.62.
25-29: Jorey Egeland, Billings, MT, 34:29.77; Jourdan Lipp, Belgrade, MT, 45:14.52.
40-44: Matthew Rae, Laurel, MT, 50:00.24; Jeremy Radakovich, Glasgow, MT, 53:25.03.
45-49: Ron Buck Elk, Hardin, MT, 46:27.43; Paul Phillips, Sheridan, MT, 50:35.54; Ray Ezell, Park City, MT, 50:55.51.
50-54: Mike Weinheimer, Billings, MT, 52:17.73; Jason Sunderland, Billings, MT, 1:09:21.62.
55-59: Dennis Stewart, Crow Agency, MT, 57:32.17; Stephen Kosnar, 59:04.13.
60-64: Kevin Pfefferle, Powell, WY, 40:32.92; Donnald Raymond, Red Lodge, MT, 3:11.92; Ron Steigerwald, Billings, MT, 57:04.98.
65-69: David Parsons, Sammamish, WA, 49:29.12; James Whitworth, Billings, MT, 52:13.28; Terry Lyle, Billings, 55:46.40. 5:50.29
5k
Female
9-10: Paulie Nomee, Crow Agency, MT, 46:11.12.
11-12: Karis Pease, Lodge Grass, MT, 23:17.48; Brooklynn Ladson, Hardin, MT, 25:28.68; Laramia Holds, Crow Agency, MT, 28:49.65.
13-14: Mariah Aragon, Hardin, MT, 21:16.40; Ava Greenwell, Billings, MT, 23:18.33; Mattie Ayers, Poplar, MT, 26:03.12.
15-18: Elena Vandersloot, Billings, MT, 19:04.43; Ali Keith, Billings, MT, 19:50.95; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, MT, 21:35.54.
19-24: Kendra Woods, Molt, MT, 20:56.35.
25-29: Lindsey Lipp, Belgrade, MT, 32:27.38; Emily Erickson, Billings, MT, 58:28.01.
30-34: Nicole Trottier, Billings, MT, 21:27.81. Steph Redding, Billings, MT, 25:46.23; Christina Gomer, Billings, MT, 27:25.31.
35-39: Leslie Fornshell, Billings, MT, 36:07.05; Christian Brady, Billings, MT, 43:20.39.
40-44: Kari Planichek, Absorkee, MT, 26:09.46; Terra Rockhold Stene, Joliet, MT, 27:31.85; Shawna Sprandel, Laurel, 29:31.12.
45-49: Carla Lange, Worden, MT, 23:25.80; Holly Nedens, Hardin, MT, 24:29.51; Stacey Summers , Wolf Point, MT, 28:04.96.
50-54: Brenda Meyer, Billings, MT, 40:52.55; Tia Benson, Billings, MT, 45:23.46.
55-59: Jennifer Baker, Falls Church, VA, 26:03.26.
60-64: Lupe Mehi, Roundup, MT, 26:28.65; Donna Holman, Miles City, MT, 28:17.44; Robin Hanel, Billings, MT, 29:52.74.
65-69: Linda Hanks, Plains, MT, 28:10.20; Jeanne Hallock, Bearcreek, MT, 33:51.26; Susan Shirley, Billings, MT, 43:56.96.
70-74: Valerie Cox, Bozeman, MT, 35:43.58.
85-over: Biff Hogue, Billings, MT, 58:25.57.
Male
8-under: Tuffy Stewart, Crow Agency, MT, 30:33.26; Henry Layton, Miles City, MT, 32:49.26.
9-10: Simeon Costner, Plains, MT, 19:33.51; King Ladson, Hardin, MT, 26:06.34; Harrison Creeden, Laurel, MT, 34:57.10.
11-12: Branlin Foote, Crow Agency, MT, 22:41.82; Daniel Williams, Clancy, MT, 25:53.73; Carter Creeden, Laurel, MT, 27:49.21.
13-14: Auston Schellig, Joliet, MT, 18:54.16; Lucas Keith, Billings, MT, 19:25.50; Boone Roan, Billings, MT, 21:34.50.
15-18: Al Spotted, Wyola, MT, 17:19.09; Grant Bartlett, Saratoga, WY, 17:42.34; Oshen Piller, Billings, MT, 17:43.20.
19-24: Dylan May, Missoula, MT, 16:06.66; Haden Wilson, Laurel, MT, 17:00.45; Elijah Costner, Plains, MT, 17:03.41.
30-34: Ethan Fornshell, Billings, MT, 22:33.11; Joel Simpson, Billings, MT, 29:21.68.
35-39: Michael Novotny, Billings, MT, 23:26.10; Eric Fornshell, Billings, MT, 32:16.89; Johnny Talawyma, Billings, MT, 32:51.79.
40-44: Mike Creeden, Laurel, MT, 23:49.01; John Ladson, 27:57.61.
45-49: Jamey Williams, Clancy, MT, 27:34.24.
50-54: Mike Nys, Corvallis, MT, 23:24.82; Scott Brady, Billings, MT, 33:34.37.
60-64: Richard Baker, Falls Church, VA, 25:57.15.
65-69: Rick Hanks, Plains, MT, 25:14.27; Dan Hallock, Bearcreek, MT, 26:28.33; Tom Priddy, Billings, MT, 30:36.71.
70-74: Douglas Schillinger, Circle, MT, 33:37.15; David Sears, Billings, MT, 34:39.67; Alan Jarratt, Billings, MT, 36:01.86.
75-79: Larry Williams, Red Lodge, MT, 40:25.27.
80-84: Herbert Mangis, Billings, MT, 42:14.74.
85-over: Walter Egged, Hardin, MT, 49:15.86.
