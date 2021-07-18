Shooting Bullseye
Precision Air Rifle Standing Match Winner: Allyn Carpenter, Joliet.
Precision Air Rifle Standing Master: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.
Precision Air Rifle Standing High Senior: Christian Levine, Clancy.
Precision Air Rifle Standing High Junior: Elton Ruff, Roberts.
Precision Air Rifle Standing Sub-Junior: Ainsley McFarland, Billings; Kamdyn McFarland, Billings.
Precision Air Rifle 3 Position Match Winner: Ainsley McFarland, Billings.
Precision Air Rifle 3 Position High Junior: Elton Ruff, Roberts.
Precision Air Rifle 3 Position Sub-Junior: Kamdyn McFarland, Billings; Soren Hultgren, Molt.
Precision Air Rifle 3 Position New Shooter: David Crockett, Circle; Adisyn Wahl, Circle.
Sporter Air Rifle Prone Match Winner: Ethan Bates, Manhattan.
Sporter Air Rifle Prone Intermediate Junior: Cadence Blankenship, Miles City.
Sporter Air Rifle Prone Sub-Junior 13-14 yr old: Molly Mitchell, Red Lodge; Payton Hoffman, Billings.
Sporter Air Rifle Prone Sub-Junior 12 yr old: Cooper Nansel, Miles City; Mesa Mettes, Bridger; Rig Elton, Roberts.
Sporter Air Rifle Prone Sub-Junior 9-10 yr old: Haden Ketchum, Miles City; Cash Nansel, Miles City; Liberty Mettes, Bridger.
Sporter Air Rifle Standing Match Winner: Ethan Bates, Manhattan.
Sporter Air Rifle Standing Intermediate Junior: Cadence Blankenship, Miles City.
Sporter Air Rifle 3 Position Match Winner: Ethan Bates, Manhattan.
Sporter Air Rifle 3 Position Intermediate Junior: Cadence Blankenship, Miles City.
Sporter Air Rifle 3 Position Sub-Junior: Mesa Mettes, Bridger; Cooper Nansel, Miles City; Cash Nansel, Miles City.
Sporter Air Rifle 3 Position New Shooter: Molly Mitchell, Red Lodge; Dean Green, Billings.
Air Pistol Match Winner: Dustin Greenwood, Billings.
Air Pistol Sharpshooter: Jimmy Sutton, Shepherd; Luis Valdez, Hamilton; Wes Muller, Billings.
Air Pistol High Senior: Lew Muller, Billings.
Air Pistol Intermediate Junior: Cadence Blankenship, Miles City.
Air Pistol Progressive Pistol: Cooper Nansel, Miles City; Cash Nansel, Miles City.
Air Pistol PP T-Stand: Wyatt Manolis, Huntley.
High Power Rifle XTC Match Winner: Matt Waite, Billings.
High Power Rifle XTC Sharpshooter: Brian Seibert, Laurel.
High Power Rifle XTC Marksman: Miles LeVigne, Helena.
